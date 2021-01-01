Ray Fisher confirms he's been written out of The Flash movie

Ray Fisher has confirmed he's been written out of The Flash movie after he declared on social media that he could no longer work with DC Films President Walter Hamada.

The 33-year-old, who portrayed Victor Stone/Cyborg in 2017's Justice League, has been involved in a bitter public spat with Warner Bros. and DC Films after he made allegations of "gross, abusive, unprofessional" behaviour by director Joss Whedon and producers Jon Berg and Geoff Johns on the set of the blockbuster back in July last year.

An internal investigation was launched into the claims and officials announced "remedial action" had been taken in December, although no further details were given, and a few weeks later, Fisher declared on Twitter that he will not participate in any productions associated with Hamada.

Fisher has now confirmed reports suggesting he has been written out of The Flash movie - to star Ezra Miller - as a result of his social media statements.

"I have received official confirmation that Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to remove me from the cast of The Flash. I strongly disagree with their decision, but it is one that is unsurprising," he wrote in a lengthy Twitter post on Wednesday. "Despite the misconception, Cyborg's involvement in The Flash was much larger than a cameo - and while I do mourn the lost opportunity to bring Victor Stone back to the screen, bringing awareness to the actions of Walter Hamada will prove to be a much more important contribution to our world."

He went on to allege that Hamada interfered with the Justice League investigation in order to undermine it and protect his former co-president Johns, spread lies about him to the press, and tried to discourage him from pushing ahead with his claims.

"No one, in any profession, should have to argue with their employer for their claims of abuse, racism, and discrimination to be taken up the proper chain of command. And no one, in any position of leadership, should attempt to dissuade those wishing to report such claims from doing so," he wrote. "I don't know how many instances of workplace abuse Walter has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully the Justice League investigation will be the last.

"And if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping to bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions - I'll pay it gladly."

In the post, he also claimed Johns is being "quietly" phased out by WarnerMedia officials as a result of the investigation, while Whedon has parted ways with the company.