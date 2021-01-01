NEWS Siegfried & Roy magician Siegfried Fischbacher dead at 81 Newsdesk Share with :





Siegfried & Roy magician, Siegfried Fischbacher, has died at 81 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.



The star died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, German publication Bild confirmed.

Siegfried's sister, Sister Dolore, a nun from Munich, confirmed to Bild: "He fell asleep gently and peacefully."



The entertainer was suffering from a malignant tumour that was initially removed during a 12-hour operation.



However, it was later found that it had already spread through his body. Following the operation and diagnosis, Siegfried left the hospital and returned home, where he was cared for by two nurses up until his death.



His partner, Roy Horn, died from complications following a Covid-19 battle in May last year. At the time, Siegfried said: "I have lost my best friend. From the moment we met, I knew Roy and I, together, would change the world. There could be no Siegfried without Roy, and no Roy without Siegfried."



Roy was left partially paralysed after one of the pair's white Bengal tigers, Montecore, attacked him during a Siegfried & Roy performance at The Mirage hotel and casino in Las Vegas in 2003.



Siegfried and Roy, real name Uwe Ludwig Horn, met while working on a cruise ship in 1957.