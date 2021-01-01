Andy Murray tests positive for coronavirus

Tennis ace Andy Murray has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Scottish tennis star was preparing to fly out to Melbourne on a chartered flight later this week ahead of the Australian Open tournament, but he will now remain in London, self-isolating at home.

"Andy Murray has advised that he has tested positive to Covid-19 and is isolating at home in the UK," Australian Open officials wrote on their Twitter page. "Unfortunately this means he will be unable to join the official AO charter flights arriving in Australia in the coming days to go through the quarantine period with the other players.

"The AO fans love Andy, and we know how much he loves competing her in Melbourne and how hard he'd worked for this opportunity."

According to BBC Sport, the 33-year-old, who is believed to be in good health, is still hopeful that he can travel to the tournament at a later date and compete.

This year's Australian Open will start on 8 February, three weeks later than normal, due to the covid-19 pandemic.