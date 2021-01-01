Chrissy Metz shoots down engagement rumours

This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has brushed off speculation suggesting she is engaged to her boyfriend, insisting her new ring was just a sweet gift from her man.

The actress was spotted wearing the gold piece of jewellery on her left finger while shopping for crystals with Bradley Collins, sparking rumours the couple is heading down the aisle.

However, Metz insists it's not actually meant to be an engagement ring - and indicates it would be an odd choice if that's what he chose to propose with.

"We went crystal shopping for a friend and I also love crystals as well, but I was like, 'Wait, this is a ring that he bought me for Christmas!'" she explained on SiriusXM's The Covino & Rich Show.

"It's a honeycomb. I'm obsessed with bees. I love bees," she continued. "I'm like, 'Who thought that this was an engagement ring, first of all...?' Thanks for clearing it up. It's a honeycomb ring and I love it very much, but it's not an engagement ring."

Metz has been dating Collins since May after meeting on dating app Bumble.

She was previously dated composer Hal Rosenfeld and cameraman Josh Stancil following her 2013 marriage split from journalist Martyn Eaden.