NEWS Anne Hathaway regrets not putting Annie down on her SAG membership card Newsdesk Share with :





Anne Hathaway dislikes her name and wishes she'd been a bit more thoughtful when it was time to sign up for her Screen Actors Guild card when she was a teen.



The Oscar winner has revealed only her mum calls her Anne - when she's angry with her - and now, when fans call her Anne, she thinks she's in trouble.



"Call me Annie, everybody, everybody, call me Annie, please," she told The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon. "When I was 14 years old, I did a commercial, and I had to get my SAG card and they asked me, 'What do you want your name to be?' And I was like, 'Well, it should be my name. My name's Anne Hathaway'. So that seemed like the right choice, but it never occurred to me that for the rest of my life, people will call me Anne."



She added that the only person, away from work, to use her birth name is her mother - and she only calls her Anne when she's "really mad" at her daughter.



"So every time I step out in public and someone calls my name, I think they're going to yell at me," she grinned. "People are like, 'Anne!' And I'm like, 'What? What did I do?' People are so lovely they don't want to be presumptuous and so I think they come up with workarounds on set because the truth is nobody's comfortable with calling me Anne ever. It doesn't fit. I'm an Annie.



"People call me Miss H, people call me Hath, so feel free, call me anything but Anne."