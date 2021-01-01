Florence Pugh rebukes followers for bullying Bella Thorne

Florence Pugh has turned on her Instagram followers for posting nasty notes about Bella Thorne on her social media platform.

Impressed by Pugh's video of her mild chilli tomato sauce ravioli with a white wine, butter and herb poached lobster filling, which she cooked up for her week, Thorne penned a rave comment below the post.

"Omg please come over and make food," she wrote.

However, the remark rubbed Pugh's fans up the wrong way and some took aim at Thorne in a series of foul posts, telling Thorne to make her own food, and reminding her that visiting other people's houses isn't appropriate during the coronavirus pandemic. Some followers also chastised Thorne's use of the OnlyFans social media platform.

After reading the comments, Pugh took to the Instagram thread herself and rebuked those who were using her page to hassle Thorne.

"@bellathorne to all those negatively trashing Bella, I do not appreciate it or like seeing people being unnecessarily dragged on my page," the Little Women star wrote.

"My page has NEVER been about that and I don’t like seeing it," she scolded, noting: "I always appreciate your love but not at the cost of bullying someone else."

She then added: "Enjoy the ravioli!"