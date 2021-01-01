Lisa Kudrow has already shot part of Friends reunion special

Lisa Kudrow has promised fans the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special is definitely on its way, because she's already filmed "a little something" for the show.

Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, and Matthew Perry had initially been due to get back together to shoot the one-off TV event in front of a live studio audience last March, but it was repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In November, Perry confirmed the cast were scheduled to regroup onset in the first quarter of 2021, and now Kudrow has revealed some scenes have actually already wrapped, ahead of their current return date of "early spring".

"There's different facets to it, and we already shot packages of things," she told Rob Lowe on his Literally! podcast.

"I pre-shot something already so we're definitely doing it, because I already shot a little something," she went on.

Kudrow, known for her role as eccentric Phoebe Buffay, didn't go into detail about the footage already in the can but made it clear they won't be reprising their famed Friends characters, and are instead appearing in the special as themselves.

"It's not a reboot," she clarified, explaining: "It's not like a scripted thing, we're not portraying our characters. It's us getting together, which just doesn't happen a lot and has never happened in front of other people since 2004, when we stopped (the show)."

She added: "I think it'll be great."

When Lowe then joked, "Is it you just having nachos over at Jen's house?," Kudrow quipped, "Yes, that's what it is!"

Friends originally aired for 10 seasons until 2004.