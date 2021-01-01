Kate Winslet felt bullied after Titanic success

Kate Winslet learned to fiercely protect her privacy after shooting to superstardom following the success of Titanic because she was so bullied by the press.

The actress was just 22 when the James Cameron blockbuster was released in late 1997, and she found the harsh glare of the limelight tough to navigate.

"I went into self-protective mode right away (after Titanic came out)," Winslet explained on Marc Maron's podcast WTF.

"It was like night and day from one day to the next. I was subject to a lot of personal physical scrutiny, I was criticised a lot and the British press were quite unkind to me," she shared.

"I felt bullied if I'm honest," Winslet continued, reflecting: "I remember thinking, 'This is horrible and I hope it passes' - it did definitely pass but it made me realise that, if that's what being famous was, I was not ready to be famous, definitely not."

The experience made Winslet shun further roles in blockbuster projects, choosing instead to star in smaller, independent films until she was more comfortable with life in the public eye.

"I didn't want to make mistakes and blow it, I wanted to be in it for the long game. I strategically tried to find small things so I could understand the craft a bit better and maintain some degree of privacy and dignity," she admitted.

It was only after becoming a mother to her daughter Mia, with her first husband Jim Threapleton, that Winslet, then 25, was able to enjoy a little more privacy from the press.

"All of that stuff evaporated a bit," she recalled.

Winslet and Threapleton went on to divorce in 2001.

The star is also mum to sons Joe, 17, and Bear, seven, from her subsequent marriages to director Sam Mendes and businessman Ned Rocknroll.