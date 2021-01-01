Michael B. Jordan shows birthday love to girlfriend Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan has cemented his love for girlfriend Lori Harvey by sharing a short but sweet birthday tribute online to his "turtle".

Just days after going public with his new romance, the Creed star took to Instagram on Wednesday to honour the birthday girl as she turned 24.

Alongside a photo of the couple posing in the winter weather, he wrote, "10:10 HBD (happy birthday)", adding the hashtag "24" and a turtle emoji.

He also uploaded video footage of the behind-the-scenes fun they had as they messed around in the snow.

Meanwhile, Jordan confirmed his nickname for Lori as he commented on her own birthday post - a picture of herself about to blow out the candles on a cake.

"Gimmie!! Sheeesh!!" he remarked, adding drooling face emojis. "Happy Birthday Turtle!!"

In addition to showing Lori some social media love, he also had 15 bouquets of white roses delivered to her home, which the model showed off online.

"Thank you baby," she wrote, with a heart eyes emoji, indicating the floral surprise was from her man.

The couple has been romantically linked since November last year.

Jordan was previously reported to have dated Swedish singer Snoh Aalegra, model Cindy Bruna, and actress Kiki Layne, while Lori, the stepdaughter of comedian and U.S. TV personality Steve Harvey, was most recently in a relationship with rapper Future. She has also been linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs, and singer Trey Songz.