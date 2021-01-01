Emma Thompson to play Miss Trunchbull in Matilda musical

Emma Thompson has signed up to play Miss Trunchbull in the movie adaptation of the hit stage musical Matilda.

Netflix officials announced the casting news on social media, with the two-time Oscar winner set to appear alongside Lashana Lynch as kindly teacher Miss Honey, and newcomer Alisha Weir, who will play the titular child genius.

Matthew Warchus, who directed the hugely successful West End and Broadway stage musical, will helm the movie, with original music and lyrics by Australian musician Tim Minchin, who also worked on the stage show, which debuted in 2010.

"Matilda will be an imaginative and fresh retelling of the award-winning musical, Matilda, featuring talented young newcomers, alongside established stars," Warchus said in a statement. "I look forward to introducing this beloved and powerful story to a new generation of fans around the world."

Playwright Dennis Kelly, who adapted the musical from Roald Dahl's classic 1988 novel, is penning the movie's screenplay.

Matilda follows the story of a gifted five-year-old girl, unloved by her mean family, who uses her secret telekinetic powers to teach the bullies in her life, including the terrifying school headmistress Miss Trunchbull, a lesson about being kind to others.

The story of Matilda was previously adapted for the big screen back in 1996. It starred Mara Wilson as the strong-willed youngster alongside Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman as her selfish and neglectful parents.

A release date for the Netflix movie has yet to be announced.