NEWS Dustin Diamond cancer diagnosis confirmed Newsdesk Share with :





Publicists for Saved By The Bell star Dustin Diamond have confirmed he is battling Stage 4 cancer after he was hospitalised for a mystery illness over the weekend.



Dustin remains in a hospital in Florida after checking in complaining of body pain.



The 44-year old's representatives were slow to comment on reports about his health, but on Thursday, they released a statement on Facebook to address the rumours.



"At this time we can confirm that Dustin does have cancer. Dustin will disclose more information once it is available and a plan moving forward is made," the statement read.



Dustin will be undergoing chemotherapy treatment and fans can expect an update on his condition sometime next week.



"We'll have a much better understanding of the severity of his condition (next week) and what treatments he will need so that he's comfortable", a publicist told EW.com "(Dustin) was fading in and out, feeling sleepy and tired. On top of all this he also has shingles, so he's been in a lot of pain."



Further information released to the public reveals that Dustin was admitted to the hospital with "a huge lump on his throat."



The actor, who played loveable Screech Powers in the original Saved by the Bell TV series, lost his mother to breast cancer.