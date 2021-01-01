Cardi B lands first-ever lead role in comedy Assisted Living

Cardi B has scored her first-ever leading role in a movie.

The Bodak Yellow rapper made her movie debut with a small role in 2019 crime drama Hustlers, alongside Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu, and she has also filmed a brief appearance for the upcoming Fast & Furious 9.

And she is now taking her acting work to the next level by signing up for a leading role in Paramount's upcoming comedy Assisted Living.

According to Variety, Assisted Living is being described as a "raucous comedy" with "tremendous heart," and will have a similar feel to films like Tootsie, Sister Act, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

Cardi will play Amber, a small-time crook who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anywhere to hide. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look - her estranged grandmother's nursing home.

The 28-year-old seemed to reference her latest job on Twitter on Thursday when she wrote, "Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness. When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL !"

A director has not yet been named for Assisted Living, which was written by This Is Us writer Kay Oyegun.

Before she had her breakthrough with Bodak Yellow in 2017, the WAP rapper appeared on reality show Love and Hip-Hop. Her other screen credits include serving as a judge on Netflix's music competition series Rhythm + Flow and starring in the Facebook show Cardi Tries.