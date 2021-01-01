Lori Loughlin's husband requests home confinement after 56 days of solitary

Lori Loughlin's husband has requested to be released into home confinement after being placed in solitary for the past 56 days.

Mossimo Giannulli and his Full House actress wife were both sentenced to prison time, community service, and fined in August after pleading guilty to offering up bribes to help their two daughters score places at the University of Southern California (USC).

However, after serving more than 40 per cent of his sentence in an isolated single cell - due to the Covid-19 procedures at the jail - Giannulli's attorneys filed an emergency motion on Thursday requesting that the fashion designer should be able to serve the rest of his time at home.

In the court documents, obtained by CNN, Giannulli's lawyers state that instead of being placed in a minimum security camp after completing the Covid-19 quarantine required by USP Lompoc in California, he was "was immediately placed in solitary confinement in a small cell at the adjacent medium security penitentiary, 24 hours per day with only three short 20 minute breaks per week".

And despite the fact that his Covid tests, which were conducted every fortnight, came back negative "at least 10 times", he was never able to leave.

"As a result Bureau of Prisons (BOP) has determined that any individual in the facility must re-quarantine each time that occurs, despite the fact that individuals are not in contact with one another, and instead are confined to their cells 24 hours per day," they continued, adding that being in solitary has taken a "significant" toll on Giannulli's "mental, physical, and emotional well-being".

A decision has yet to be made on whether or not Giannulli will be allowed to serve out the rest of his sentence under house arrest.

Loughlin served two months at FCI Dublin in northern California last year for her role in the admissions scandal and was released on 28 December.