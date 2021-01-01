Sophie Monk engaged

Sophie Monk is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Gross.

After months of speculation, the Australian model, actress, singer and TV presenter confirmed the happy news in a post on her Instagram page, with her sharing a snap of herself cuddling up to Joshua while flashing her new diamond ring.

"Told you I'd tell you guys first. I'm engaged," she wrote in the caption. "I honestly can't thank you enough for all the love and support. I know I have the coolest people following me and you've always had my back and I feel so cared about.

"You're absolute b**ody legends. I'm not very good at being mushy. I'm trying to say I absolutely adore you. @joshuargross and I are so happy."

Sophie, 41, added that Joshua had teamed up with Australian designer Luke Rose to design a "very personal" ring for his new fiancee.

Joshua, who met Sophie on a flight from Europe to Australia in August 2018, shared the same image on his own Instagram page, and gushed that he's the "luckiest guy in the world".

Sophie was previously engaged to Good Charlotte star Benji Madden and her ex-boyfriend Jimmy Esebag.