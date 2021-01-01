Liam Neeson retiring from action films

Liam Neeson will soon retire from action films because he can no longer keep up with his young co-stars.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his latest action film The Marksman, the Taken star admitted his age is starting to take its toll on him.

"I think so," he said of retiring from action. "I'm 68 and a half. 69 this year. There's a couple more I'm going to do this year - hopefully, Covid allowing us - there's a couple in the pipeline and, then I think that will probably be it. Well, unless I'm on a Zimmer frame or something."

Although he enjoys making action flicks and taking on younger actors, he admitted he had a revelation while making his next film in Australia.

"I love doing 'em. I love beating up guys half my age," he stated. "I've just finished one in Australia and I had a fight scene with a kid - lovely, sweet actor called Taylor - and halfway through the fight I looked up, I was breathless and it didn't cost him a cent, and I said, 'Taylor, what age are you?' He said, '25'... I said, 'That's the age of my eldest son!'"

Neeson well and truly kicked off his career as an action man with 2008's Taken and reprised the role for its two sequels, and he has also starred in action-packed films such as Non-Stop, The Grey, The Commuter, and Cold Pursuit.