Keira Knightley and Tilda Swinton contribute to Chanel's new podcast series

Keira Knightley and Tilda Swinton are among the contributors on Chanel's new podcast series, Chanel Connects.

The luxury brand, which previously ventured into the podcast world in 2017 with their 3.55 series, will take on issues ranging from dance and spirituality to gaming, as well as the events of the past year.

Other stars to participate include Pharrell Williams, Editor-in-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful, director Lulu Wang and artist and filmmaker Arthur Jafa.

In Keira's episode, titled The New Heroines, she discusses the importance of empathy in today's culture, explaining: "We need diverse voices. I think culture is there for escapism, obviously, but mostly it’s there so that you walk in other people’s shoes and you see the world through different people’s eyes.”

Meanwhile, Pharrell takes on the episode Imagining New Worlds, and talks about how the world has become dependent on technology.

"We’re just too massively distracted by, you know, our assistants. Everyone has a personal assistant: It’s called your phone and it has never told you no," he mused. "It tells you yes for everything. Our phones have made us incredibly dependent on the word yes. And because of that, we’ve become opportunistic."

The eight episodes of Chanel Connects are available to listen to now, on all major podcast platforms.