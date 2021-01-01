Carey Mulligan set for Palm Springs International Film Awards honour

Carey Mulligan will be honoured with the International Star Award for her performance in Promising Young Woman at The Palm Springs International Film Awards.

Mulligan stars in the drama, directed by Emerald Fennell, as Cassandra Thomas, a young woman who risks her life to avenge the death of her best friend.

According to editors at Variety, the festival and film awards gala will not be held as in-person events this year. However, the actress is among a selection of honourees being recognised for their stellar performances, organisers announced.

“This is a thrilling black comedy that tells an entertaining story of female power,” festival chairman Harold Matzner, told the news outlet. Mulligan previously received the festival’s breakthrough performance award in 2011.

Former recipients of the International Star Award include Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren, and Saoirse Ronan. Mulligan now a favourite for the Oscar glory as last year's honouree, Charlize Theron, gained an Oscar nomination for her role in movie Bombshell.

Reflecting on her performance in Promising Young Woman in an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mulligan shared that one scene, in which shes dance along to a quirky rendition of Paris Hilton's Stars Are Blind with co-star Bo Burnham, was at first terrifying.

"It was probably one of the scariest days of my career, but it was all led by Bo Burnham," she recalled, admitting: "I initially resisted dancing quite a lot, but he really led the charge."

The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Film Awards are set to return in 2022, while offshoot Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for 22-28 June.