Johnny Flynn says Stardust shows a David Bowie 'we don't really know'

Johnny Flynn has promised his portrayal of David Bowie in new biopic Stardust will reveal a hidden side of the glam rock icon.



Speaking to inews, Flynn was frank about the darker aspects of Bowie's life depicted in the film, which is centred around the British-born artist's first, pre-famous, trip to the United States in 1971.



"It's a David we don't really know. It's the David that is a bit of a failure," Flynn said, adding: "he's running away from things and is very fearful."



Explaining that Bowie's inaugural tour of the U.S. wasn't a high point in the Life On Mars? hitmaker's career, Flynn mused: “It wasn’t this big, triumphant arrival; it wasn’t The Beatles."



He continued: "It was a bit of a damp squib. (Bowie) was playing to vacuum salesmen in hotel lobbies."



37-year-old Flynn also reflected on Bowie's relationship with half-brother Terry Burns, who became institutionalised after suffering from mental health issues.



"It's heartbreaking; (Terry) was a huge figure for David. He introduced him to a lot of music," Flynn shared.



"It's really interesting for me that (Bowie's) written The Man Who Sold The World, which has underlying themes of madness. He's preoccupied with the state of his mind," he went on.



Directed by Gabriel Range, Stardust is now available on digital platforms.