Betty White's friends and fans pay tribute on 99th birthday

Ed Asner and Mia Farrow are among the stars saluting Betty White on her 99th birthday.

The last surviving star of the main The Golden Girls cast celebrated her big day on Sunday, and a host of old friends and fans took to social media to mark the occasion.

Asner, 91, shared a screenshot of the old pals from their days on The Mary Tyler Moore Show via Twitter and paid a sweet tribute to Betty in the accompanying caption.

"I still get warm when I see this look," he wrote, adding: "Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite".

Meanwhile, Farrow tweeted: "Happiest Birthday to the wonderful @BettyMWhite... You brought us joy whenever you appeared on our screens. Thank you!," and singer Nancy Sinatra shared: "Happy birthday, dear lady."

"Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite! You're a miracle in every way," posted comedienne and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, as actor and TV personality Mario Lopez wrote, "Happy 99th birthday to the legendary Betty White!"

Due to the coronavirus crisis, Betty won't be able to gather with friends and family members for a big bash, but her longtime friend and agent, Jeff Witjas, planned to grant her request for a birthday meal of a hot dog and French fries by picking up the food, along with a bouquet of roses and delivering it to his star client's Los Angeles home.

As for Betty's other big plans, she joked to The Associated Press via email: "Since I am turning 99, I can stay up as late as I want without asking permission!"