Russell Crowe hits back at criticism of Master and Commander

Russell Crowe has hit back at a Twitter user after he criticised his 2003 film Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World.

The Gladiator actor came to the defence of Peter Weir's epic period war-drama film, in which he starred as a Royal Navy captain alongside Paul Bettany, after the user suggested the movie was so dull it sends him to sleep.

"Lots of folk complaining about lack of sleep during the Pandemic. May I recommend Master And Commander starring the usually captivating, attention-grabbing Russell Crowe. I've never made it past the ten minute mark. You're welcome. And thanks Russell," the user wrote.

Russell responded on Sunday by telling his followers that "kids these days" are unable to focus on films.

"That's the problem with kids these days. No focus. Peter Weirs film is brilliant. An exacting, detail oriented, epic tale of fidelity to Empire & service, regardless of the cost. Incredible cinematography by Russell Boyd & a majestic soundtrack. Definitely an adults movie," he wrote.

His tweet went viral and some celebrities even chimed in to praise the film, with Josh Gad writing, "A perfect movie", and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse co-director Peter Ramsey tweeting, "That guy’s a f**king idiot, Russell. Peter Weir is a god, the movie’s amazing and you’re amazing in it. Thank you."

The user also responded to the Oscar winner's tweet by insisting the reference to "kids" is incorrect.

"Thanks Russell. I'm 60 but I get your point. Love Unhinged. Greetings from Liverpool," he wrote.

Master and Commander, set during the Napoleonic Wars, was critically well received and nominated for 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Director. It won Best Cinematography and Best Sound Editing.