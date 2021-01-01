NEWS Khadijah Haqq McCray welcomes baby girl Newsdesk Share with :





Khloe Kardashian's best friend Khadijah Haqq McCray's has given birth to a daughter.



Sharing a snap of her and her footballer husband Bobby McCray's hands alongside their other children's and the newborn's, Khadijah - one of the Kardashian clan's closest friends - wrote on Instagram: "We love you baby girl, you complete our family! When 5 becomes 6."



She didn't reveal when the baby was born, or a name, although she'd previously shared that she and Bobby were planning on calling their little girl Kapri.



Following Khadijah's post, she was inundated with messages of congratulations from her famous friends, including Ashlee Simpson, who wrote, "Congrats to your beautiful family", and Tamar Braxton, who commented: "praise God I’m so grateful."



Christina Milian, Cassie and Adrienne Bailon also offered their congratulations on the new arrival.



Sky High actress Khadijah, 37, shares son Christian, 10, and six-year-old daughter Celine with Bobby. The sportsman is also dad to a 16-year-old son also called Bobby from a previous relationship.