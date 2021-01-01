Rupert Grint struggled with being a new dad amid pandemic

Rupert Grint and his partner Georgia Groome struggled with becoming first-time parents amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Harry Potter star and fellow actor Georgia welcomed daughter Wednesday into the world last May - just two months after the first lockdown in the U.K. And Rupert has admitted dealing with a newborn without the help of their friends and family was difficult for them.

"It's been tough," Rupert told Britain's Glamour magazine. "It's a time when you want as much support as you can get from your family and your friends; it's a very isolating thing, this lockdown, so we really have kind of been on our own."

However, he added there have also been some "positives" about the experience, explaining: "It's been great to work everything out for ourselves, without so many opinions. We've really bonded with Wednesday. It's been intense, but great."

Elsewhere in the interview, the screen star opened up about his relationship with Georgia, and credited their extremely similar personalities for making their romance work.

"It's a very natural thing," he smiled. "We're just best friends. We're kind of the same person; we think the same way. It's hard to pinpoint exactly what it is, but it works and it's great."

Rupert and Georgia have been in a relationship since 2011.