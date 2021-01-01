Dwyane Wade reduced to tears by Gabrielle Union's sweet birthday tribute

Dwyane Wade was reduced to tears by his wife Gabrielle Union's sweet message on his birthday on Sunday, as she told him she "loves loving" him.

The actress heaped praise on her basketballer spouse as she marked his 39th birthday, praising him for "making every day beautiful".

Sharing a video of them both, she captioned it: "Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you."

Dwyane replied underneath: "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you."

The birthday tribute comes after Gabrielle celebrated Dwyane's birthday by giving him his birthday present - a classic 1988 Mercedes-Benz convertible - a week early.

"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises," the retired player wrote on Instagram. "She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"

Dwyane's son, 18-year-old Zaire, captured the big surprise on social media, sharing video of the moment his dad realised the car was his.

The sportsman also has children Zaya, 13, and Xavier, seven, with exes, as well as two-year-old Kaavia with Gabrielle.