Chrissy Teigen takes up horse riding on therapist's recommendation

Chrissy Teigen has taken up horse riding on the recommendation of her therapist.

The chef and TV personality told her fans on Twitter that her counsellor suggested picking a hobby that is "just for her" - prompting her to think about horseback riding.

"My therapist says I need something that I do just for me, as I have absolutely nothing currently lol (laugh out loud). Today begins my journey into the horse world," Chrissy wrote.

She then posted a picture of the horse she'd be riding on, adding: "I hope this dude likes me. He's so handsome and appears lazy, I love."

However, her journey into the horse world wasn't completely smooth sailing as Chrissy struggled to get into her knee-length black riding boots - even resorting to a hairdryer to try and get the rigid boots over her calves.

"Holy s**t. horse people: the boots! i always thought breaking in boots meant the foot part but does it mean the calf part because I’m dying over here," she joked in the caption.

She later shared video footage of her, husband John Legend, and their children Luna and Miles meeting the horse, named Cosmo.

Chrissy and John were left devastated following her tragic miscarriage in September. Since then, the Lip Sync Battle star has been experimenting with various pursuits to make herself feel better - including wigs, face jewels, and a nose ring.