Queer Eye's Karamo Brown joins Dear White People for season four

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown has joined the cast of TV show Dear White People for the upcoming fourth season.

The culture expert's character in the programme - which follows several Black college students at a predominantly white Ivy League institution - has yet to be revealed.

But Karamo celebrated the news of his new gig in a post on Instagram, alongside which he wrote: "So excited to be part of the @dearwhitepeople cast for the upcoming season!"

While Karamo is most well known for being on Queer Eye, he is also a successful actor - having starred in TV shows such as Steam Room Stories and Heads Will Roll. He began his career back in 2004, when he made history by becoming the first openly gay Black man cast on a reality show when he appeared on MTV's The Real World: Philadelphia.