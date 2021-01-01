Denzel Washington left teary-eyed by praise from son John David

Denzel Washington became emotional during a recent interview after hearing praise from his son John David Washington.

In an interview with Access Hollywood to discuss his upcoming HBO Max film, The Little Things, the Training Day legend got emotional when the correspondent read out praise from the Tenet star, who was reacting to his father being named the best actor of the 21st century by The New York Times.

John David told Access in December "it's about time" his dad received the recognition, describing him as "one of the greatest to ever do it", and adding, "It was a very proud moment for our entire family".

"Wow. I'm speechless," a reportedly teary-eyed Denzel said after being read the quote. "I forgot what the question was but I'm speechless. I didn't know he said that."

The proud father of four then generously tipped his daughter Olivia for success, and added, "Watch out for his sister. His sister is a great actor. Olivia Washington."

In November, Denzel was named the Greatest Actor of the 21st Century (So Far) by The New York Times, with critics Manohla Dargis and A.O. Scott agreeing "there was no hesitation or debate about this one."

"Denzel Washington is beyond category: a screen titan who is also a subtle and sensitive craftsman, with serious old-school stage training and blazing movie-star presence," wrote Scott.

The pair also praised the Glory star's storied career in Hollywood as a "rebuke to the racist industry in which he works."

In The Little Things, which also stars Jared Leto, Denzel plays Deputy Sheriff Joe 'Deke' Deacon, who is sent to Los Angeles for a quick evidence-gathering assignment only to find himself embroiled in the search for a serial killer.