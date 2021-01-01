Peaky Blinders to end with sixth and final season

Hit period crime drama Peaky Blinders is set to end after the upcoming season six.

The series, which revolves around the dealings of the powerful Shelby crime family in post-World War One Birmingham, recently began production on new episodes after months of delay due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and on Monday creator Steven Knight announced the TV show would end after one more season.

However, he also revealed fans could look forward to more Peaky Blinders antics in the future, although he stopped short of offering up any further details.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight shared in a statement published by Deadline.

"After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher," he went on.

Telling fans: "we believe this will be the best series of all" Knight added: "While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

Peaky Blinders stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the head of the family, alongside Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, and Aidan Gillen. The Irishman's Stephen Graham was also previously revealed to be joining the cast of season six.

Earlier seasons of the BBC show, which airs on Netflix for U.S. audiences, have featured stars like Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neill, and Sam Claflin.

A premiere date for the sixth and final run has yet to be set.

Season five debuted in mid-2019.