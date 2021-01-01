Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas split - report

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have reportedly called time on their relationship after almost a year of dating.

The couple met and grew close while filming upcoming thriller Deep Water, with the romance first making headlines in March 2020, when the pair was spotted together in Ana's native Cuba.

The stars spent much of the coronavirus shutdown together in Los Angeles, and the Knives Out beauty was even introduced to Affleck's three children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, back in May, but the romance has since come to an end, according to multiple reports.

"Ben is no longer dating Ana," a source told People.com.

"She broke it off. Their relationship was complicated," they went on, explaining: "Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles-based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."

Another insider added: "This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," and mused that the pair were at different points in their lives although "there is deep love and respect" between them.

"Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home," the source said, remarking: "they are both happy with where they are in their lives."