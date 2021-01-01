NEWS

Joel Kinnaman engaged to Victoria's Secret model

Joel Kinnaman is engaged to Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale.

The 41 year old actor proposed to the stunner, 25, during a hike on Monday.

"Yours forever," the bride-to-be captioned a photo of the couple as she showed off her new diamond ring.

The Suicide Squad star and Gale made their relationship Instagram official in September, 2019 as she posted a snap of the pair sharing a kiss at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. They were first linked in April, 2019 following a trip to the Coachella festival in California.

Gale, who like her fiance has Swedish roots, began dating Kinnaman following his split from tattoo artist spouse Cleo Wattenstrom in 2018.

