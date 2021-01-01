Rafferty Law was hesitant about following in famous parents' acting footsteps

Jude Law and Sadie Frost's son Rafferty came close to turning his back on his acting dreams over the pressure to live up to his father's career success.

The 24-year-old began having second thoughts about his chosen profession as a teen because he knew he'd inevitably be compared to his Oscar-nominated dad.

"At school, I always loved being in plays from a young age, but when I was about 15 I started hesitating," Rafferty told The Times.

"I felt if the comparison and the pressure were going to be there, maybe music was more for me," he went on, explaining: "But then I also felt like I owed it to myself to see if I could work hard and do it, and I'm really happy that I did."

And Rafferty, who also enjoyed a brief stint as a model, knew he could turn to Jude for advice when he landed his first major leading role in upcoming Oliver Twist tale, Twist.

"Growing up we always went on adventures together. I was obsessed with The Lord of the Rings and would make him take me to Primrose Hill (in London), where we'd run around and create our own fairytale world, dressing up and making up plays," Rafferty recalled.

"With Twist he gave me a bit of advice before filming: stay calm, stay confident, make sure you get to know everyone, go and introduce yourself, learn everyone's names and make the set a fun environment," he shared.