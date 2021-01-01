Chrissy Teigen hits back at Twitter trolls over new horse riding hobby

Chrissy Teigen has fired back at Twitter trolls who "misinterpreted" a post about her new horse riding hobby and put her on blast for claiming she has "nothing".

The TV personality took to social media over the weekend to reveal she was trying out the activity on the advice of her counsellor as she continues to heal from her tragic pregnancy loss in September.

Chrissy went on to share footage of her first foray into horse riding, but some followers misunderstood her tweet and mistook a horse she had chosen to ride as one she had bought, accusing her of flaunting her wealth when so many others are struggling financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, she reposted one complaint, which read: "A lot of people are unemployed and struggling to feed their family in the midst of a pandemic. Maybe now isn't a great time to say you 'have nothing' so you bought a horse to entertain yourself."

Reacting to the troll's comment, Chrissy wrote: "a lot of u really misinterpreted this tweet and I guess that's on me. I didn't say I have nothing, I said I have nothing I do for just me. A convo with a therapist. A hobby. Cause I lost a baby. And I'm figuring myself out. And i didn't buy a horse. But oh my god, what if I did (sic)?"

Chrissy also responded to another follower who claimed her mind had been "so poisoned by wealth and privilege that you don't get it now".

The user continued: "I don't want to drag you down and wish we lived in a world where everyone has the same options to deal with (pregnancy loss) as you, but please understand that we don't & that really sucks".

Questioning why the person was even following her in the first place, Chrissy replied, "I do understand. What do you want from me, an essay about me, thinking about you? It's my Twitter. I'm talking about me (sic)?".