NEWS Ben Affleck: 'Kevin Feige is the greatest producer who ever lived' Newsdesk Share with :





Ben Affleck has called Kevin Feige the "greatest producer who ever lived".



The 48-year-old actor and director was full of praise for the Marvel Studios boss and said Feige, who has overseen superhero projects including Black Panther, Avengers: Endgame, and Iron Man, was a genius.



"Kevin Feige, who is the - I have to say - the greatest producer, most successful producer who's ever lived," Affleck said during an interview on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast. "He's the only guy in the world who if he told me like, 'I know what the audience wants. This is what we're doing,' I would believe him 100 per cent. That f**ker knows his audience like no producer - he's a genius."



Affleck previously worked with Feige on the 2003 superhero blockbuster Daredevil, in which the Oscar winner played blind lawyer Matt Murdock, who transforms into the eponymous crime-fighting vigilante.



Despite the film being a massive critical and box office flop, the Argo star holds Feige in the highest regard.



"He's like a master ringmaster. He knows exactly how much to wink at the audience, exactly when to pull at the heartstrings, exactly when to do VFX, how many jokes, what the sensibility, what the tone is," Affleck shared.



"Because people didn't know if they should run away from the pyjamas or embrace it or make it serious."