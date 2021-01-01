NEWS Alec Baldwin quits Twitter after wife Hilaria's heritage scandal Newsdesk Share with :





Alec Baldwin has shut down his Twitter account weeks after wife Hilaria Baldwin was caught up in a scandal surrounding her heritage.



The actor took to the social media site on Monday to announce that he was temporarily leaving, telling fans: "Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming. Not much of a party."



"Goodbye for now," he concluded.



Earlier in the day, he had retweeted some news articles and shared a quote from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Alec's decision to quit the platform comes after he jumped to the defence of his spouse when she was accused of "impersonating a Spanish person".



After Twitter user Leni Briscoe took to the site to question Hilaria's fluctuating accent and past claim that she was born in Spain and raised in Boston, Hilaria took to her Instagram page to admit she was actually born in Boston and that her real name is Hillary.



Amid the controversy, Alec stood by his wife and insisted he "would publicly dump Twitter tomorrow".



“Just a lot of s**t,” the Hollywood star said on Instagram at the time. “You have to kind of hack your way through the debris of Twitter. Twitter is just a vast orchard of crap.



“And I have certainly slung some crap in that orchard myself every now and then with things I’ve said. So, that’s not lost on me that I’m guilty of that as well.”