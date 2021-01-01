Elizabeth Olsen had to push to be considered for big movie roles

Elizabeth Olsen had to push to be considered for blockbuster movie roles.

The 31-year-old is famous for playing Wanda Maximoff and her superhero alter-ego Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actress has revealed she had to work hard to make the jump from independent dramas to big-budget flicks.

"I talked to my agent, my manager... And I told them, 'I want to be considered for the projects that I grew up (watching)...' I was obsessed with Star Wars. You couldn't peel me away from Star Wars as a child. And so I was trying to figure out, how do I start putting that out there because I feel like all I'm getting are these really disturbed women in independent films. (Now) it's just a disturbed woman in a big franchise!" Olsen joked to Collider.

She said that she lobbied for meetings with big movie execs, including Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, and her tenacity ultimately paid off, as she went on to land a leading role in 2014's Godzilla, and made her debut as Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015.

"They said take meetings with the people who run these companies and so I literally did. I met with Kevin and a couple other people that were working there at the time," she explained. "I think what happens is you just get in the forefront of people's heads when you take those meetings and whatever the discussions are that happen."

Olsen also thanked Godzilla director Gareth Edwards for taking a chance on her and giving her the role of nurse Elle Brody in the big-screen sci-fi movie.

"I just kinda got lucky that Gareth cast me in Godzilla. When he showed me this teaser of what he was gonna do, which they showed at Comic-Con, it was such beautiful filmmaking and you throw Bryan Cranston and Juliette Binoche in and you're like, 'Sign me up!'" she laughed.