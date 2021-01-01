Meghan, Duchess of Sussex requests summary judgement before privacy trial

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has requested to have her privacy case against bosses at Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper resolved with a summary judgement instead of proceeding to trial.

The former Suits actress, who is married to British royal Prince Harry, is suing officials at Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Mail on Sunday and sister website MailOnline, for going public with excerpts of a private letter she wrote to her estranged father Thomas Markle in August 2018.

A trial was originally due to take place this month, but proceedings were adjourned until the autumn after Meghan cited a "confidential" issue in her request for the delay.

Now she is seeking to bring the legal battle to an end before the case goes to what is sure to be a headline-grabbing trial, with testimony expected to be given by both Meghan and her dad, who are both living in the U.S.

According to Sky News, Meghan's lawyer, Justin Rushbrooke, argued her case at London's High Court on Tuesday and insisted there is "no real prospect" of Associated Newspapers chiefs emerging victorious in the suit.

"At its heart, it's a very straightforward case about the unlawful publication of a private letter," he explained of the personal note, which was published in February 2019.

Representatives for Associated Newspapers are challenging Meghan's move, declaring the case is "wholly unsuitable" for a summary judgement. Attorney Antony White QC has claimed the Duchess penned the letter "with a view to it being disclosed publicly at some future point", The Daily Telegraph reported.

A ruling has yet to be made, and the two-day hearing continues.

Meghan is seeking damages for the alleged misuse of private information, breach of the Data Protection Act, and infringement of copyright over five articles published detailing her letter.

Associated Newspapers have countered that Meghan herself leaked details of the correspondence through her friends, who are accused of speaking to America's People magazine.