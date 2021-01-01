Leslie Odom, Jr. met his wife through Billy Porter

Leslie Odom, Jr owes Billy Porter a huge debt of gratitude, because the Pose star introduced him to his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson.

The One Night in Miami actor studied drama under Porter at Carnegie Mellon University in Pennsylvania, and the pair later reconnected professionally in Hollywood.

"Billy was a teacher of mine (at college), just a brilliant professor," Odom recalled on Live with Kelly and Ryan, noting Porter was: "the most well dressed professor".

"I was his assistant director (when) he was out here directing a show and this really talented (actress), I think (Robinson) was, like, a college junior or senior at the time... came in (to audition)," the star went on.

"The thought that crossed my head was, 'I don’t know if this girl’s going to get this part but the business is so small and she's so talented, I'm absolutely going to run into this girl again. She’s just too talented'," he said.

"As fate would have it, she got another part in the show and it was my responsibility, as assistant director, to make sure she felt welcome, and a part of the family," Odom recollected.

He then sweetly concluded that he and Robinson hit it off.

"We started hanging out after the show," he shared, adding: "and we're still hanging out."