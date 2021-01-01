NEWS Lucie Arnaz defends Nicole Kidman portraying Lucille Ball Newsdesk Share with :





Lucie Arnaz, daughter of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, has stuck up for Nicole Kidman after she faced jibes for being cast in a new movie as the I Love Love Lucy star.



Fans were dismayed after reports leaked suggesting that Kidman will portray the beloved American actress in Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos, with many taking to social media to argue that Will & Grace star Debra Messing would make a more befitting Ball.



However, Arnaz has spoken up in support of Kidman, posting a video to Facebook championing the Academy Award winner.



"There seems to be a lot of discussion about Nicole Kidman, 'it should be Debra Messing, it should be Carole Cook,' I don't know," Arnaz exclaimed.



"I hope I can set the record straight here and say stop arguing about 'Who should play it? She doesn't look like her, (Kidman's) nose isn't the same, she isn't as funny,'" she went on.



"Just trust us. It's gonna be a nice film. And P.S: The voting is over," she added.



Arnaz also clarified that the Amazon feature film will centre around Lucille's turbulent relationship with her on-and-off-screen husband Desi.



"Here’s the deal. You should understand. We are not doing a remake of 'I Love Lucy.' No one has to impersonate Lucy Ricardo nor do the Vitameatavegamin routine, or the chocolate factory routine or any of the silly things," she said.



"It's the story of Lucille Ball, my actual mother, not Lucy Ricardo, and her husband, Desi Arnaz, my dad, not Ricky Ricardo. There will be humor in the film, but it is a story of the two of them and how they met and what went right with finding the show, what went wrong, their relationship, their love affair," she explained.