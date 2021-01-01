Tiffany Trump engaged as dad prepares to step down as President

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump has announced her engagement on the eve of the end of her father's presidential run.

The U.S. leader will hand the keys to the White House over to Joe Biden on Wednesday and to mark the end of his presidency, Tiffany has revealed she has accepted boyfriend Michael Boulos' proposal.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiance Michael!" the 27-year-old posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!"

Tiffany is Trump's daughter from his marriage to Marla Maples.

He also has chuldren Ivanka, Donald Jr., Barron Trump and Eric.