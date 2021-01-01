NEWS Michael Douglas finally meets grandson Newsdesk Share with :





Michael Douglas is celebrating after meeting his new grandson for the first time.



The actor shared a photo of himself feeding son Cameron's newborn, Ryder, on Instagram on Tuesday.



He added the caption: "First time I’ve seen my month old grandson, Ryder!"



The little one was born just before Christmas, but due to travel restrictions and Covid guidelines, 76-year-old Michael had to delay the meeting until now.



Ryder is the Fatal Attraction star's second grandchild - Cameron, 42, is also dad to three-year-old Lua.



Cameron is the elsdest of Michael's three children; he has 20-year-old Dylan and Carys, 17, from his second marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones.



Intorducing Ryder into the world in late December, Cameron shared a sweet photo of girlfriend Viviane Thibes holding the tot, with Cameron and Lua, dressed in a Frozen costume, standing either side.



"Touch down planet earth Welcome my Son...Ryder T. Douglas, " the proud father wrote.



His own dad quipped undenteah: "So happy for Vivian and you. Don’t think Lua is sure about this yet! What a holiday present."