Steven Knight confirms Peaky Blinders will conclude with movie

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has confirmed the series will end with a movie.

The writer previously said there would be two more seasons of the show, but in an announcement on Monday, it was revealed that the upcoming sixth series will be its last, although "the story will continue in another form".

He has now confirmed to Deadline that the show, which revolves around the dealings of the powerful Shelby crime family in post-World War One Birmingham, will wrap up with a feature film.

"Covid changed our plans. But I can say that my plan from the beginning was to end Peaky with a movie. That is what is going to happen," he stated.

Knight had originally hoped to tie up the loose ends across two more seasons but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered his plans. Filming on the sixth season finally began on Monday, after being delayed by almost a year due to the health crisis.

Details for the show are under wraps, but Knight said certain elements from season 5 will continue to be explored, such as "fascism is afoot".

"This final season of our beloved Peaky Blinders is going to be the best one yet. Steve's uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times," executive producer Caryn Mandabach added to the publication.

The period gangster drama, starring Cillian Murphy and Helen McCrory, began in 2013 and has becoming increasingly popular over the seasons, with the franchise spanning into books, clothes, music, and a video game, while Knight has revealed he's been approached about a spin-off ballet version and a West End musical.