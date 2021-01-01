Jordyn Woods praying for basketball star boyfriend after positive Covid-19 test

Model and influencer Jordyn Woods is begging fans and followers for support after confirming her boyfriend has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 23-year-old's partner, basketball star Karl-Anthony Towns, found out he was battling the coronavirus on Tuesday, but Woods has been given the all-clear.

"Thank you for all of the support and prayers, my family and I have all been tested and the results came back negative," she tweeted. "Let’s continue to pray for a speedy recovery for him (Towns)."

The Minnesota Timberwolves star told his followers: "Prior to tonight’s game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID. I will immediately isolate and follow every protocol... I pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all the necessary precautions. We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."

Jordyn shared his message and added: "Praying for you babe. I know you're going to pull through. God’s got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there."

It's believed she was referencing the sportsman's mother, Jacqueline, who died in April following her own battle with coronavirus.