Alyssa Milano feels 'blessed' to have had Covid-19

Alyssa Milano considers herself "blessed" to have suffered from Covid-19.



The Charmed actress opened up about her battle with the coronavirus in August and kept her fans updated on social media as she fought for recovery.



And while she's still struggling with the lasting effects of the virus, Alyssa feels she contracted the disease for a reason - so that she could use the experience to educate others.



"Me getting the disease, I feel almost blessed in a way," she told U.S. TV show Extra. "I am an activist... Any opportunity I have to raise awareness and to educate and empower people on what is happening."



Alyssa recently shared an illustration of her lungs after her Covid battle, after seeking permission from her physician Dr. Lee to post it on social media to show the effect of the virus on her blood vessels.



As for the ongoing effects of Covid-19, Alyssa explained: "I haven't fully recovered. I work really hard at physical therapy, and mental therapy. It's been very trying. We don't know if people ever completely recover - it's scary."