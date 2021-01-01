Christina Ricci wins restraining order against husband

Christina Ricci has been granted a restraining order against her estranged husband.

The Sleepy Hollow star claims James Heerdegen started abusing her at the end of 2019, and she was close to filing for divorce last year when the COVID lockdown stalled her plans and she found herself trapped in a house "with a violent abuser".

In her court filing, obtained by TMZ, Ricci claims her husband beat her and spat at her. She also alleges Heerdegen attacked her twice in June, once while trying to prevent her from calling emergency services after an argument. He allegedly dragged her by her wrists into their yard and threw her into a fire pit.

During a second attack, she claims he spat and threw coffee and a chair at her in front of their six-year-old son.

Christina filed several photos of her alleged injuries to support her request for protection.

Her attorney, Samantha Spector, was in court on Wednesday to file the restraining order and a judge granted the request, demanding Heerdegen stay at least 100 yards away from Ricci and the couple's son.

Christina, who married James in 2013, has also asked the court to block her husband from releasing embarrassing private audio and video footage and return it to her.

Meanwhile, Heerdegen's attorney, Larry Bakman, informed TMZ he plans to file a restraining order on behalf of his client against Ricci, which will feature details of her alleged "abusive conduct fuelled by alcohol and substance abuse" while calling into question her "credibility".

Bakman told the outlet his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse made by Ms. Ricci as having occurred in 2020".