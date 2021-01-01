Chrissy Teigen turns reporter to cover presidential inauguration arrivals from hotel window

Chrissy Teigen turned reporter for the morning as she watched politicians and dignitaries arrive at the U.S. presidential inauguration from the window of her hotel room in Washington, D.C.

Posting video footage on Instagram, Teigen told followers: "Good morning, it is me reporting live from my window sill bringing you all of the hot action, the riveting energy that is encompassing... OK nothing is happening but I am up early, I've been up for hours now."

The TV personality then landed a scoop when she spotted inauguration performer Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, Alex Rodriguez, arriving at the event.

Teigen confessed she was "like a kid on Christmas Day" as she covered the arrivals while wearing a towel ensemble.

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Capitol Hill following performances from Lopez and Lady Gaga.

Teigen and husband John Legend travelled to D.C with their children, Luna and Miles, for Legend to perform in a televised special, Celebrating America.

A fierce critic of departing President Donald Trump, Teigen also made a final post about the controversial leader, sharing: "today marks the end of our great national f**k-up".

"Maybe it wasn’t such a good idea to have the guy with barely enough well done steak with ketchup fueled brainpower to power a lightbulb who doesn’t even know how to close an umbrella run the country," she wrote.

"History will not be kind to you, you absolute psychopath. But I never was anyhow," she added.