Jake Gyllenhaal marks 20th anniversary of Donnie Darko with sweet Instagram post

Jake Gyllenhaal marked the 20th anniversary of his cult film Donnie Darko by sharing his thoughts about the beloved movie on Instagram.

Filmmaker Richard Kelly's movie premiered at the 2001 Sundance Film Festival in Utah on 20 January 2001 and went on to become one of the most memorable films of the century.

Gyllenhaal, who was 19 when the time travel thriller was shot, took to social media on Wednesday after looking back at the film's screenplay.

Sharing images of his original script and keepsakes from production, Gyllenhaal wrote: "Pulled out my script and some artifacts from Donnie Darko... It was released 20 years ago today."

He continued: "It's a film that changed my life and my career and it's been unreal to watch this story find afterlives with new audiences and new generations, and yet, what (character) Donnie said to Roberta Sparrow is still true: 'there is so much to look forward to'."

Now 40, Gyllenhaal acknowledged the film's Kafkaesque plotline has been a constant topic of conversation throughout his life.

"Thank you to all the fans who've come up to me over the years with that confused look on their faces and asked me: 'what the f**k is Donnie Darko about?' Happy 20th Donnie! Let's keep confusing people. Here's to 20 more," he concluded the post.