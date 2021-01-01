Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard turned to couples counselling during COVID lockdown

Hollywood couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard worked through their marriage issues during lockdown with the help of a top therapist.

The Frozen star revealed she and Dax check in with a couples counsellor every couple of years to keep their romance on track and she admitted they felt it was time for a virtual visit when they started to lose it as the pandemic dragged on last summer.

"Everyone's proclivities are kind of bubbling over because we're all caged in with each other," the actress told People.

"Dax and I, when we started this pandemic, were at a point in our marriage where we definitely needed a little therapy brush-up," she explained.

Sharing that: "every couple of years, we're like, 'We're being very antagonistic towards each other, and we don't want that'," Bell noted the couple go back to therapy to "figure out how we can serve this team goal better".

"It's been incredibly helpful," she added.

The therapy hasn't been 100 per cent successful - Dax relapsed on his sobriety last year - but Bell has insisted their marriage is strong, and she's helping him work through his issues.

"We've learned everything about each other because we haven't been able to leave!," she divulged, remarking: "the main thing I've learned is... we just need to give each other grace under circumstances."