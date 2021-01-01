NEWS Kim Kardashian's best friend Jonathan Cheban battling Covid Newsdesk Share with :





Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jonathan Cheban is battling Covid-19.



The reality TV star, who is Kim Kardashian's best friend, has been prevented from filming the last season of the hit show due to his poor health.



According to reports, Cheban found out he had contracted the virus in Miami, Florida just before the end of 2020.



He's over the worst of the coronavirus but still in quarantine.



"Jonathan has been sick with Covid-19, it was a mild case, but it still kept him in bed for weeks," a source told DailyMail.com. "He caught the virus just before New Year's Eve, it just came out of nowhere. He had to cancel a lot of plans. And he could not go out at all, even to get groceries.



"Jonathan said he was in pain, his chest hurt, he had a fever, he lost his taste buds which is a very big thing because he is obsessed with food."



Kim and her clan annouced the end of their long-running reality series in Septemeber, stating after 20 seasons the famous family would be turning the cameras off in 2021.