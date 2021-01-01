NEWS Tiger King star's representatives 'disappointed' at pardon snub Newsdesk Share with :





Representatives for Tiger King star Joe Exotic are "disappointed" not to have received a pardon from former U.S. President Donald Trump on his final day in the White House.



The former zoo keeper, real name Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for a number of offences, including a murder-for-hire plot against his big cat sanctuary rival Carole Baskin, but his lawyers reached out to Trump last year in an effort to secure Exotic's early release.



He was given some hope when Trump claimed he'd "take a look" at the case, but as the Republican prepared to leave office on Wednesday morning, Exotic discovered his name was not included in the late Tuesday list of the 143 people who either had their sentences commuted or were allowed to walk free from prison, like rappers Kodak Black and Lil Wayne.



Despite the exclusion, his team remained confident there would be a pardon moments before incoming leader Joe Biden was sworn in.



However, when that failed to happen, his representatives issued a statement expressing their sadness.



"140 million Joe Exotic fans had a hard time getting out of bed this morning," they shared in a press release.



"We are as disappointed that the President did not sign Joe's pardon, as we were confident yesterday that he would."