Danny Masterson pleads not guilty to rape charges

Embattled actor Danny Masterson has pleaded not guilty to charges of rape.

The That '70s Show star was slapped with the criminal counts in June, amid allegations suggesting he forced himself upon three women at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003.

Masterson has repeatedly denied the claims, and his attorney, Tom Mesereau, tried unsuccessfully to have the case dismissed in October, citing the statute of limitations.

The actor was not required to attend his arraignment hearing in person on Wednesday, and instead, Mesereau entered a not guilty plea on his client's behalf.

The case, which has been repeatedly delayed since last summer, will now move on to pretrial motions on 24 March.

If convicted, Masterson faces a maximum sentence of 45 years to life behind bars.

The rape and sexual assault allegations against the star have been hanging over him for years, and the scandal prompted TV bosses to write his character out of Netflix comedy The Ranch in 2017.