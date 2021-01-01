Priyanka Chopra teases details of mysterious role in The Matrix 4

Priyanka Chopra has teased details of her mysterious role in The Matrix 4.

It was announced early last year that the 38-year-old actress had been cast in the upcoming fourth instalment of the sci-fi saga, alongside original stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, who are reprising their roles for director Lana Wachowski's blockbuster.

While details of the plot remain tightly under wraps, Chopra gave fans a small teaser of what they can expect from her secretive new character.

When asked if she would be "frozen in the air and kicking someone in the face" during an interview with Variety, she replied: "No. I can’t say much, but she’s something you don’t expect... What I can say is I finished filming and it was the first movie I did after lockdown and I’ve never felt safer on a set."

Production on the highly-anticipated sci-fi flick began last year in Berlin, Germany, but was quickly shut down at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak.

Filming resumed in the German capital over the summer, with strict Covid-19 safety guidelines implemented by Warner Bros. bosses to enable the cast and crew to get back to work amid the global health crisis.

"The protocols are in place. They’re effective," leading man Reeves, who plays Neo, told Variety back in August. "The process of filmmaking has felt normal, which I’m really grateful for. And knock on wood, everybody’s been OK."

The Matrix 4, which also stars Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, is set to be released in December.